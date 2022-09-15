Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,840,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 985,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 254,342 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,728 shares of company stock worth $63,966,614. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

CDNS stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

