Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,526 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.23% of Broadcom worth $595,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $510.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

