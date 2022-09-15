Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,115,258 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $120,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

