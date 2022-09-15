Ninety One UK Ltd Has $52.75 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,519 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.50% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $52,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of SFM opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,152. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

