Ninety One UK Ltd Has $61.82 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 277,025 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.66% of BorgWarner worth $61,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.