Ninety One UK Ltd Has $66.63 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,361 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.73% of Ternium worth $66,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

