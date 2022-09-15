Ninety One UK Ltd Has $67.44 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 224.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 512,864 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $67,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

