Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 88,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.