Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $59.17 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 889,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,172,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 239.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,263,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147,524 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $2,436,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mosaic Stock Up 2.5 %
MOS opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28.
Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.
Mosaic Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.