Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $59.17 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 889,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,172,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 239.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,263,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147,524 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $2,436,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.5 %

MOS opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

