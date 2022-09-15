Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $62.64 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,331,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,641,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of WestRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in WestRock by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,642,000 after acquiring an additional 653,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

