Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $70.54 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,129,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,536,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.52% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

WWE opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WWE. Citigroup increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.