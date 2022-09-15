Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 129,542 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,542 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,805,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,988,000 after purchasing an additional 464,421 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

