Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 992,903 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $159.45 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.