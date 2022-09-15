Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 54,125 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,125 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.21% of STERIS worth $50,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. STERIS plc has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

