Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 5,860 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of TD SYNNEX worth $47,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $120.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,184 shares of company stock worth $3,501,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

