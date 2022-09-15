Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 8,735 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Home Depot by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Home Depot by 756.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,578,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $655,299,000 after buying an additional 264,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

