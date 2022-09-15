Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,392 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.23% of Twitter worth $68,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

