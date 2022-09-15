Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.24. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 109,401 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 8.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $52,361,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.