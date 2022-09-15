Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.61% of Nordson worth $212,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 52.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $226.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.78. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

