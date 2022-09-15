Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.34

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.34 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 49.55 ($0.60). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 49.55 ($0.60), with a volume of 4,401 shares changing hands.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.36 million and a P/E ratio of 550.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

