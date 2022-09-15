Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,190 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6,252.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $285.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

