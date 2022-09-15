Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 830 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $232,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

