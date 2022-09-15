Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Visa by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,878,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,140,715,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.92 and a 200-day moving average of $207.64. The firm has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.