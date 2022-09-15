Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $30.75 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

