Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $129.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.