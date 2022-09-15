Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

(Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.