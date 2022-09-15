Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

