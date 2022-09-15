Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

