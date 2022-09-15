Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its position in BlackRock by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 433,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $45,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $643.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $669.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

