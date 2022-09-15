Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 789 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

