Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 63.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $470.11 on Thursday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.37 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.21 and its 200 day moving average is $486.14.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

