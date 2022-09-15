Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 72,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $86,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,025,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

