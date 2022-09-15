Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

