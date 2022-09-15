Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.
Waste Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.73 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $159.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.
