NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.41. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

