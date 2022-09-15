NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $19.91 Average PT from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.83. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

