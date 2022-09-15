NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $19.91 Average PT from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.91.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NOV
NOV Stock Up 4.9 %
NYSE NOV opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.83. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.
NOV Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
