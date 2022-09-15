Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 27,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,731,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,586,000 after acquiring an additional 471,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $65,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.