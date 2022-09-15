Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 32.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

