Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.
NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.
Nucor Stock Performance
NYSE NUE opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 32.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
