Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nucor (NUE)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.