Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.