Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Buys A$70,600.00 in Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Rubinsztein acquired 100,000 shares of Nuix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,600.00 ($49,370.63).

Jonathan Rubinsztein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jonathan Rubinsztein acquired 100,000 shares of Nuix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,100.00 ($45,524.48).

Nuix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

About Nuix

Nuix Limited provides investigative analytics and intelligence software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers Nuix Workstation, a solution for processing file formats and source types into meaningful information by capturing the content, metadata, and context of each item; Nuix Discover that provides processing, analytics, and machine learning-powered review in a single platform; and Nuix Investigate, a solution which extracts, correlates, and contextualizes various types of data across people, objects, locations, and events.

