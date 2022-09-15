NULS Achieves Market Cap of $20.10 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and $3.11 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

