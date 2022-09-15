Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Down 0.3%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.11. 6,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 3,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.
Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.
