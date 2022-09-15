Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.79. 125,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 199,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

