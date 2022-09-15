NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $129.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

