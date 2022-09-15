NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.99

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.99 and last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 2730578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

