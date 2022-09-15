Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0602 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $302.56 million and $36.50 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. The consensus layer is a proof-of-stake (Pos)-secured blockchain with a decentralized set of validator nodes operated by independent nodes. The separation of execution from consensus is secured using fraud proofs. On the Oasis Network’s Cipher ParaTime, nodes are required to use a type of secure computing technology called a TEE (Trusted Execution Environment), which acts as a hypothetical black box for smart contract execution in a confidential ParaTime. Encrypted data goes into the black box along with the smart contract, data is decrypted, processed by the smart contract and then encrypted before it is sent out of the TEE. This process ensures that data remains confidential and is never leaked to the node operator or application developer. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Github | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

