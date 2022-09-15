Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Observer (OBSR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $89,144.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058146 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065308 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00076888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Telegram | YouTube | KakaoTalk | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.