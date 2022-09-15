ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.