Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.11 or 0.00076898 BTC on major exchanges. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $8,384.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Obyte

Obyte’s genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,137 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

