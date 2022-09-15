Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.00.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.
