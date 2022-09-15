OctoFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $23,899.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

